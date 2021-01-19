UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Call On Chief Minister Buzdar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Buzdar

Member National Assembly Amir Talal Gopang and MPA Syed Muhammad Sibtain Raza called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Amir Talal Gopang and MPA Syed Muhammad Sibtain Raza called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The CM assured to early solve their problems and reiterated that the journey of composite development and prosperity would be spread to backward localities.

The government had followed a policy of composite development and required resources were provided to backward cities. Earlier, funds were provided to some specific cities, he stated and regretted that opposition obfuscated the people by raising hollow slogans and false claims.

Those engaged in negative politics should realise facts as PDM had compounded the difficulties of the people, he added.

Usman Buzdar maintained the opposition was undermining national interest for safeguarding some personal stakes. On the other side, public service was the main agenda of the PTI and the government would work hard to provide various facilities to the citizens, he said.

The CM reiterated the people of south Punjab had been given their rights, for the first time, as the government was fulfilling its promises made with the people.

The south Punjab secretariat had been made functional and problems of the people were being resolved locally, he said and regretted that the past governments befooled the residents of south Punjab through hollow slogans and maintained south Punjab districts would have been developed if resources were not spent on areas of choice.

The past rulers used south Punjab province for promoting their politics while the people continued to languish in the quagmire of poverty, he added.

It was satisfying that an era of composite development had started under the leadership of PM Imran Khan as south Punjab funds had been ring-fenced and the credit went to the PTI government that it had materialized the need of a south Punjab secretariat, concluded the CM.

