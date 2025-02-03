Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of Punjab called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at her office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of Punjab called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at her office, here on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also attended the meeting. MPAs from Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin were included.

The discussions focused on the country's current situation, public concerns, and ongoing development projects within the Constituencies.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Punjab is the only province where bread is available for just Rs. 12-14. She highlighted that public satisfaction and feedback are the ultimate measures of the government's performance.

The chief minister also directed the Assembly Members to ensure timely completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December and stressed the importance of completing other development initiatives in the Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions without delay.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed his appreciation for the Assembly Members, calling them his strength and honor. He remarked, "By the grace of Allah Almighty, the hardships faced by the public are rapidly alleviating across the province.

The improvements in every sector of Punjab are a direct result of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's dedication and hard work."

During the meeting, the Assembly Members praised CM Maryam Nawaz for her exceptional performance in the province. They commended her efforts, noting that her leadership had revived memories of the successful tenures of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. The members particularly appreciated the transparent, merit-based completion of development projects, free from political bias, calling it a positive political tradition.

The Assembly Members also congratulated the Chief Minister for ensuring the availability of subsidized and surplus fertilizer, which has significantly reduced farmers' reliance on middlemen. Other notable achievements highlighted were improvements in the health sector, the provision of free medicines, doorstep medical treatments, and the launch of initiatives such as the Honhaar Scholarships for talented students and the Suthra Punjab scheme. They also praised the Dhee Rani Program for collective marriages, which has garnered positive public feedback.