Parliamentarians Call On Chief Minister Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari and Punjab Assembly members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and congratulated him over the completion of two years of government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari and Punjab Assembly members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and congratulated him over the completion of two years of government.

The members including Shahab-ud-Din Khan, Ghazanfer Abbas, Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Ch. Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain and Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshk met the Chief Minister.

They also apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the PTI government had promoted transparency and merit and also rectified the disorder and disarray of the past governments.

He regretted the past government mercilessly wasted state money and asserted the incumbent government was the custodian of the national exchequer and spending resources on public welfare with utmost honesty and diligence.

The opposition parties tried jangling discord on Karachi issue after the onslaught of coronavirus, he added. The role of the opposition was pivotal but opposition in Pakistan had no agenda for the people busy in point-scoring only. These elements had faced defeat in the past and would also be unsuccessful in future, he said. The politics of propaganda was the tool of the opposition, he added.

The PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most transparent government in the history of the country, he maintained.

He said the parliamentarians were his companions and their problemswould be resolved on a priority.

