Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that those trying to create chaos and anarchy in the country were not loyal to the nation. The critics had always been disappointed and those engaged in the politics of anarchy would never be successful, he added.

These elements were enemies of the provincial development while the nation had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said and added that the government burnt the midnight oil to solve public problems.