Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Punjab

National and provincial assembly members belonging to different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Saturday

During the meeting, they informed the chief minister about the problems of their respective Constituencies.

The CM assured them to solve their problems on priority. Various programmes of public welfare and development projects came under discussion during the meeting. Usman Buzdar said that wasting the time of people in politics of chaos was injustice with the nation.

There was a dire need that political forces display maturity.

Those who were afraid of change were doing politics of agitation. He said that the journey of public welfare would continue, added the CM.

Usman Buzdar said that people of the country would not support such elements who wanted to create anarchy and instability in the country for the sake of their vested interests.

He directed parliamentarians to enhance their liaison with the people and leave no stone unturned in solving their problems.

Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Rubina Jamil, Fouzia Behram, Farrukh Altaf, Brig. (R) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Karamat Khokhar, Mamon Tarar and others met the CM.