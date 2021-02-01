UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Call On CM Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:46 PM

Different parliamentarians on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest including the pace of development schemes and solution of problems of their constituencies

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the so-called politics of holding long marches and resignations had ended in a fiasco. "I have already pointed out that these elements have no courage to resign or to hold a long march as those involved in the quagmire of corruption" he added. The opposition could not materialize its claims as this cabal had only learnt about looting the country. But, he emphasised that there was no room for corrupt politicians in the new Pakistan. The rejected elements had no political future and disappointment was evident on their faces, he said.

The CM regretted that these elements intended to fulfill the agenda of the enemy by spreading turmoil in the country. On the other side, the incumbent government was burning the midnight oil to resolve public problems, he added. The PTI-led government was in constant contact with the parliamentarians and public problems were being solved in consultation with public representatives, he added.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that all were united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation had full confidence over the leadership of the prime minister. The CM lamented that the critics were trying to block the development journey, adding that the development process would not be stopped while the critics would continue to face defeat at every occasion.

The parliamentarians stated that the amount of respect and honour, given to the parliamentarians, was unimaginable in the past. The contacts with the parliamentarians help solve problems at the grassroots, they added.

While talking to women parliamentarians, the CM said that provision of equal rights to the womenfolk was a key mission of the PTI government as women were half of the population. The women parliamentarians would be given their due rights and their problem would be solved on a priority basis, he assured. No one would be allowed to hold the genuine issues of assembly members, he assured and pointed out the government had included women assembly members in district-level committees and advice of women parliamentarians would also be given importance in development schemes as women's role in composite socio-economic development could not be neglected, he further said.

Those who met with chief minister included Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandhla MNA, provincial assembly members Makhdom Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain Bandesha, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Waris Aziz, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Taimoor Ali Lali and Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Women MPAs including Sania Kamran, Shehwana Bashir, Neelam Hayat Malik, Umm-al-Banin Ali and Farhat Farooq, and Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah were also present.

