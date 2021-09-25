UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Call On CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 08:15 PM

Parliamentarians call on CM Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that former rulers believed in merely using lip service but the incumbent government was taking practical measures for real development of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that former rulers believed in merely using lip service but the incumbent government was taking practical measures for real development of the province.

He stated this during a meeting with MPAs from different districts included Nadeem Qureshi, Mamoon Tarar, Niaz Hussain Khan, Javed Akhtar Lund and others who called on him at CM's secretariat here. MPAs apprised the CM about the progress of different ongoing and new developmental projects in their respective Constituencies.

The chief minister said that development projects would be completed with the consultation of public representatives. He added that due importance gives to the proposals of elected representatives in the formulation and completion of development projects.

Usman Buzdar said the government was monitoring the developmental projects of neglected and ignored areas, adding that development was the right of every town, village and city.

He said that he was visiting every district and city to review the problems and he would go to every tehsil, district for the redressal of peoples' grievances. No one would be allowed to create hurdles in the process of progress and prosperity, he added.

The government would fulfill its promise to put the country on road to progress, he said, adding that the government, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was introducing positive changes in every sector of life for bringing real joy in the lives of people.

Talking on the occasion, the MPAs said that Usman Buzdar cares for the people and his decision to visit every nook and corner of the province was a positive step. They said that Punjab waschanging and positive changes were being taken place in the remote areas as Chief Ministerwas trying to resolve the problems of people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Visit Road Progress From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

52 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.