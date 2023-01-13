Parliamentarians call on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of parliamentarians led by Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office, here on Friday.

Political situation, development projects and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government had ensured to include people from all areas in the composite development process, adding that the development work had been started in consultation with the parliamentarians and the exemplary performance of the government, in a short time, was known to all.

Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Zainab Umair, Syeda Zahra Naqvi, Shamim Aftab, Bilal Asghar Waraich, Irfanullah Khan Niazi, Abdul Rehman Khan, Aamir Nawaz Chandio, Nadeem Qureshi, Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry, Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood, Javed Kausar, Khadija Umer, Rana Shahbaz, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan and others included in the delegation.