Parliamentarians call on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Parliamentarians on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed their constituencies-related schemes.

The parliamentarians who met with the chief minister included senior politician Saleem Baryar, Riaz Fatiana MNA, Ahsan Salim Baryar MPA, Ashfa Riaz MPA and Ahsan Riaz Fatiana.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that a spate of development work had been started in every constituency and added that parliamentarians were his team members and people would be served.

He said, "I will visit Sialkot and Kamalia soon."