Parliamentarians calls on Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed different matters.

Talking on the occasion, the CM pointed out that the journey of development has been moved forward to backward areas and neglected cities. Now, funds were not limited to some specific cities but a holistic policy has been adopted to ensure composite development of the province, says a handout.

Usman Buzdar remarked that all parties conference (APC) of the opposition remained limited to slogans and commented that their APC show was disappointed as like the dispirited opposition.

The CM added that the nation would never forgive those engaged in negative politics and emphasized that any negative opposition role in the prevailing circumstances is condemnable. He further said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership understands the pain and agony of the poor and no one would be allowed to create any hurdle in the journey of development.

The parliamentary delegation includes Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Dr Akhtar Malik, Amir Dogar, Umer Tanvir Butt, Bilal Warraich,Nazir Jatt, Ayesha Nazir Jatt, Shakil Shahid, Ghaus Uddin, MalikYasir Patwali and others.