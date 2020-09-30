UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Calls On Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Parliamentarians calls on Chief Minister

Various parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday at his office and apprised him about their constituency-related problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Various parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday at his office and apprised him about their constituency-related problems.

Those who called on CM Punjab include: Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Shahabuddin Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas, Taimoor Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Ahsan Jehangir, Ijaz Khan, Amir Anayat Shahani, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal.

On the occasion, the CM said that those creating hurdles in the journey of development were not loyal to the people and advised the opposition to shun negative politics after the multiparty conference fiasco.

There was no room for fulfilling opportunists' agenda in the new Pakistan, he said and regretted that the opposition always took advantage of lies and deceit. Save-corruption was the only agenda of the opposition and the politics of propaganda was their inherent policy, he added.

The Chief Minister said the incumbent PTI government was the most transparent in the history of the country, adding the government would complete its tenure despite hue and cry of the opposition. No one would be allowed to create hurdles in meeting the genuine demands ofparliamentarians and constituency-related problems would be resolvedon a priority basis, he added.

