UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians Calls On CPO

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:01 PM

Parliamentarians calls on CPO

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that Rawalpindi Police will cooperate with members of the parliament by joining hands with them for the sake of public welfare

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that Rawalpindi Police will cooperate with members of the parliament by joining hands with them for the sake of public welfare.

He said this while addressing a meeting with Member National Assembley (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafique and MPAs of Punjab Assembly Shafique Khan, Taimur Masood, Haji Amjad, Umer Tanvir Butt, Raja Sagheer, Major (R) Latasab Satti, Chaudhary Sajid and Chaudry Javed Kauser.

In the meeting, the parliamentarians recognized and praised the initiatives executed against drug mafia and other law-breaking elements by Rawalpindi Police under the command of CPO Faisal Rana.

The parliamentarians also commended the regimen of conducting open courts by the CPO Rawalpindi as a freshening and revolutionary milestone, saying that it will certainly lessen the gap between the public and the Police.

The CPO also issued immediate directions to address the issues pointed out by the worthy parliamentarian.

He stated that aerial firing in wedding and other ceremonies is banned and in case of such an occurrence, the Police will register cases against the groom and the organizing body of the ceremony.

The departmental action against relevant police officers for negligence and incompetence including the registration of cases against them, CPO said.

SP Rawal, SP Saddar, and SP Potohar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Firing Police Parliament Marriage Rashid Rawalpindi Saddar Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PTI parliamentary board to conduct interviews of ..

12 seconds ago

Ambassador Khalid pays farewell call on Wang Yi

14 seconds ago

Court proper forum for presenting video but not in ..

15 seconds ago

Murad Saeed reacts on Maryam's press conference

23 seconds ago

Police Arrest Anti-Government Protesters in Kazakh ..

31 minutes ago

Model courts dispose off 159 cases in Rawalpindi

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.