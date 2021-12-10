Parliamentarians celebrates Human Rights Day

Ministry of Human Rights, Secretariat of National Assembly of Pakistan in collaboration with Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) on Thursday commemorate "Universal Human Rights Day".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights, Secretariat of National Assembly of Pakistan in collaboration with Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) on Thursday commemorate "Universal Human Rights Day".

The event was chaired by Honorable Riaz Fatyana, MNA, Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Chairperson standing committee on law & justice.

The participants of the event emphasized the importance of human rights on the occasion of World Human Rights day to be observed in Pakistan on December 10th (Today), like other parts of the world.

Human Rights Day is observed on December10 every year across the globe.

The United Nations along with the government in any member country, plays a huge role in educating people about their Basic rights.