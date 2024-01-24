Parliamentarians Commission for HR urges civil society, medical groups to assist in jail upgrades

Shafique Chudhary, Executive Director, Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights Designation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Shafique Chudhary, Executive Director, Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights Designation,

on Wednesday urged the civil society and medical groups to assist in jail improvements, particularly in health field.

Civil society and medical groups are required to extend health facilities to bring improvement in jails of the province, he expressed these views while talking to this news agency. There is a need to provide ambulances and proper medical equipment in jails, he said.

Shafique Chudhary, Executive Director of Parliamentarians Commission for HR said that Punjab prisons lack essential medical facilities like oxygen cylinders, dental units, laboratories, and beds in their hospitals. It has been discovered that number of prisoners faced challenges in accessing better medical assistance in prisons.

Prisoners have been seeking better healthcare in jails, he observed.

Discriminatory bail laws contribute to extensive overcrowding, as many prisoners awaiting trial or conviction, that had created troubles for them, he said.

He mentioned that Rule 146, which allows the release of prisoners due to old age, and illness, is dedicated to the responsibility of jailers in caring for sick prisoners. This includes transferring seriously ill prisoners to hospitals, he said. He emphasized the need for allocating sufficient healthcare resources besides sanitary facilities and adequate food.

He was of the opinion that male custodial staff should not directly supervise women.

Furthermore, he highlighted the issue of lack of lady doctors in jails, particularly in District Jails.

Shafique Chudhary emphasized the importance of regular screening for prisoners, stating that jails should serve as places for reform rather than compromising health. He noted that due to the relatively small number of women in prison, countries typically have limited facilities for them. Consequently, women are frequently placed far from home, putting additional strain on family ties, he observed.