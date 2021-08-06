Parliamentarians condemn attack on a Hindu Temple

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The parliamentarians from all the political parties in National Assembly on Friday condemned the attack on a Hindu Temple in Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan in the strongest words and termed it as conspiracy to defame Pakistan's soft image in the world.

Demanding immediate notice by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the time has come to take concrete steps to stop such cruelty in future.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Kesoo Mal Kheel Das demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous crime. .

MNA Jai Parkash said the incident was occurred due to the negligence of local police.

Demanding a security for all religious places of minorities, he said the restoration of temple has been started on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MNA Lal Chand thanked the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking immediate notice and ordering restoration of Temple.

MNA Ramesh Kumar Malani strongly condemning the incident said that islam also negate any such act.

He termed the incident a deliberate attempt to sabotage the peace in the country like Pakistan where minorities living peaceful life and freely practicing their religion.

MNA Ramesh Lal said an application was also submitted to NA Standing Committee on Human Rights which is headed by Pakistan Peoples Party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to draw his attention towards this incident.

Condemning the incident, MNA Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari demanded strict action against culprits involved.

MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar lauded the Lower House of the parliament for unanimously passing a resolution of condemnation on the incident and said the issue was exploited on social media.

Dr. Ramesh demanded that social media should be controlled and added that minorities are safe in the country, but few eliminates wanted to create problems to defame country.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said Islam believes in peace and respect and harmony. On behalf of Jamat Islami Pakistan, Chtirali said he strongly condemned the incident in Rahim Yar Khan.

MNA Maulana Jamal ud Din said Islam was giving protection to all religions. He said that strict action should be taken against the culprits.

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar also condemned the incident and said National and Provincial Assemblies should give a message to enemies that in Pakistan "we all are united.

" MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said minorities are also equal citizens of Pakistan and protection should be provided to them. MNA Mohsin Dawar also condemned Rahim Yar Khan Temple incident.

MNA Kishwar Zehra said MQM Pakistan strongly condemned this incident and said Quaid-Pakistan gave all rights to minorities. She appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking strict notice of the said incident.

MNA Salahuddin Ayubi condemned the incident on behalf of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) and termed it as terrorism.

MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi strongly condemned the incident. He also spoke on the issue of vaccination for Overseas Pakistanis.

He said crushing plants, allowed on other side of Margalla Hills were damaging the environment as well as Khanpur dam. The Depauty Speaker sent this matter to relevant committee.

Taking part in the debate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said those behind the incident have nothing to do with Islam and humanity.

He said the entire country and nation stand by Hindu community in this hour of grief and sorrow and added that non-Muslims enjoy equal rights in Pakistan but regretted that the minorities in India are not safe from Modi government's oppression.

He said the government, all political parties and people sympathize with Hindu community. The government of Pakistan has always taken strict notice, whenever any such incident took place.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari pointed out that Prime Minister took notice of the attack and directed the Inspector General of Police, Punjab to not only arrest the culprits but also look into police negligence in this matter.

She said an FIR has been registered and the suspects are being arrested. She said the Prime Minister has also assured to restore the Temple at government's expense. She, however, asked the opposition members not to do politics on such matters.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said constitution of Pakistan give each equal rights to every Pakistani including minorities.

Earlier, National Assembly also offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Federal minister Tasneem Nawaz Gardezi and Abdullah Kasi ANP leader.

The House also offered prayer for the early recovery of MNA Sher Akbar. The Fateha and prayer led by MNA Maualana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.