Parliamentarians Condoles Sad Demise Of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Pays Tribute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:12 PM

Parliamentarians condoles sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, pays tribute

Parliamentarians on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, former federal minister and paid glowing tribute to his contributions in political career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, former Federal minister and paid glowing tribute to his contributions in political career.

Paying tribute to the political contributions of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, MNA Ramesh Kumar said that he would be remembered for ever. He was very kind and humble leader and politician.

MNA Syed Mehmood Shah said that his contributions for the people of Balochistan province would be remembered for long.

He expressed condolence with the family of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

Former Prime Minister MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Pakistan lost one of the great politician, adding that he bravely fought cancer.

He said that National Assembly session should be postponed in honor of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo to pay glowing tribute.

MNA Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA Abdul Shakoor Bhittani also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

