ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The participants of National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir Wednesday issued the Islamabad Declaration reiterating Pakistan's unconditional support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and freedom from suppression and Indian subjugation.

In the declaration, it was recalled that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognizes dignity, equality and inalienable rights as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace, with respect to human rights violations, and subjugation of Kashmiri people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The declaration termed India's illegal and unilateral actions a blatant breach of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The participants condemned the serious crimes against humanity, forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, torture, usage of pellet guns and rape by Indian occupation forces.

It was lamented that the looming humanitarian crisis in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir where more than eight million Kashmiris remain under curfew and siege, facing deprivation and shortage of basic amenities, food supplies and life-saving medicines, put at risk lives of the sick and the wounded.

The participants denounced imprisonment and house arrest of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir's political leadership as well as arbitrary arrest of thousands of Kashmiris.

They condemned the unprovoked Indian shelling and use of cluster ammunitions on the Line of Control, resulting in loss of precious lives in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, threatening world peace, stability and order.

They acknowledged the support of international community, UN bodies, human rights groups, EU, OIC, China, Iran and Turkey, and law-makers from US and UK on Kashmir issue.

They urged the international community, national parliaments around the world, the Inter Parliamentary Union, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to take strict notice of all unlawful acts on part of India and demand Indian government to roll back and check its unlawful moves as well as human rights violations and state sponsored terror in the occupied territory for the sake of peace, stability and rule of law in the region.

The participants called upon the United Nations to constitute an independent inquiry commission to investigate, and fix responsibility for, crimes against humanity in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They recalled, reiterated and endorsed Pakistan's plea to the 42nd Human Rights Council while making following demands: The attendees of the conference called upon India to put an end to its reign of terror in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by lifting curfew, opening communications linkages, releasing political prisoners, restoring fundamental freedoms and liberties, abolishing inhuman emergency laws; and constituting commission of inquiry, as recommended by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to bring to justice those responsible for human rights violations.

They stressed that humanitarian organizations as well as international media should be given full access to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They demanded of India to grant people of Indian occupied Kashmir their right to self-determination and fulfill its obligations as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions and various human rights instruments.

They urged the Human Rights Council to authorize the Office of the High Commissioner, and the Council's Special Procedures Mandate Holders to monitor and report India's human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They also urged national Parliaments to send fact-finding delegations to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to monitor and report human rights violations.