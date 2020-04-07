Parliamentarians, DC visit quarantine centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentarians Malik Omar Farooq and Firdous Rai, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, sited the quarantine centers of GC University New Campus, and University of Agriculture Faisalabad Post-Graduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road Campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians Malik Omar Farooq and Firdous Rai, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, sited the quarantine centers of GC University New Campus, and University of Agriculture Faisalabad Post-Graduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road Campus.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sapra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were also present.

During the visit to GCU New Campus, Deputy Commissioner talked to Zaireen staying there and said that those with negative test results were being sent homes.

But they will have to remain in isolation at their homes for at least 14 more days to protect themselves as well as their families and loved ones.

The visitors thanked the district administration, police and doctors and promised that they would remain isolated for 14 days at their homes.

The parliamentarians said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar had taken measures on war-footing to protect people from coronavirus and in this connection all available medical resources were being utilised in a better way.