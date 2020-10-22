UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarian's Delegation Calls On Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:26 PM

Parliamentarian's delegation calls on Chief Minister

A parliamentarian's delegation called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their constituencies related problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A parliamentarian's delegation called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their Constituencies related problems.

The CM assured to solve their problems on a priority basis and reaffirmed that no one would be allowed to disturb the public service agenda.

The parliamentarians were his companions and their genuine problems would be solved on a priority, he assured.

The Chief Minister expressed the satisfaction that resources were aptly used to develop the backward areas adding that the development work done by the incumbent government had no resemblance. The opposition was connived to create chaos in the country and these elements want to impede the development journey, the CM remarked.

The opposition was engaged in the negative politics of creating anarchy and it had always taken benefit of deceit and lies, he said adding the nation had not forgotten the spate of institutional corruption in past tenures and the looters cannot escape from the accountability.

No one would be allowed to sabotage the mission of a transparent Pakistan, he added.

The delegation was comprising Ch. Amir Sultan Cheema, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Owais Dreshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema, Muhammad Munib Sultan Cheema, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Muhammad Tariq Tarar, chief whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah. Secretary good governance committee Col (retd) Ijaz Hussain Minhas was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ibrahim Khan From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hindley wins Stelvio stage, Kelderman takes Giro l ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia Imposes Entry Ban on Hezbollah Members Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Healthcare Accessibility Turns Out Far More Import ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Us to Agree to Global Cybersecurity D ..

2 minutes ago

ANF directorate holds drug awareness seminar

4 minutes ago

PDWP approves various projects for education secto ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.