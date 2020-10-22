(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A parliamentarian's delegation called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their Constituencies related problems.

The CM assured to solve their problems on a priority basis and reaffirmed that no one would be allowed to disturb the public service agenda.

The parliamentarians were his companions and their genuine problems would be solved on a priority, he assured.

The Chief Minister expressed the satisfaction that resources were aptly used to develop the backward areas adding that the development work done by the incumbent government had no resemblance. The opposition was connived to create chaos in the country and these elements want to impede the development journey, the CM remarked.

The opposition was engaged in the negative politics of creating anarchy and it had always taken benefit of deceit and lies, he said adding the nation had not forgotten the spate of institutional corruption in past tenures and the looters cannot escape from the accountability.

No one would be allowed to sabotage the mission of a transparent Pakistan, he added.

The delegation was comprising Ch. Amir Sultan Cheema, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Owais Dreshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema, Muhammad Munib Sultan Cheema, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Muhammad Tariq Tarar, chief whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah. Secretary good governance committee Col (retd) Ijaz Hussain Minhas was also present.