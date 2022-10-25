(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentarians on Monday strongly condemned the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and called for an independent and impartial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri demanded an impartial inquiry into the murder of a senior journalist.

The minister expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a senior Journalist and said "We extended sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family of late Arshad Sharif," She added.

Shazia Marri congratulated newly members of the Pakistan Peoples Party Abdul Hakeem Baloch and Ali Musa Gillani for taking oath as Members National Assembly.

She also felicitated the Hindu community on Diwali and said that there is a dire need to promote inter-religion harmony.

Expressing condolence on the killing of Arshad Sharif, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman stressed the need for an impartial and transparent investigation of the tragic incident.

The minister said that all the parliamentarians were deeply saddened by the incident.

She also congratulated newly elected MNAs of PPP for winning the election from Multan and Karachi. She also felicitated the Hindu community across the country on Diwali.

Earlier, Ali Musa Gillani thanked the people of Multan for reposing trust in him in the by-election.

He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto and all the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for their support in the elections.

Abdul Hakeem Baloch thanked party leadership for awarding a ticket to contest a by-election. He also thanked the people of Malir for his election.

PPP minority member Ramesh Kumar felicitated the Hindu community across the world on Diwali and also congratulated newly MNAs of PPP for taking an oath.

Condemning the murder of Arshad Sharif, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali demanded the judicial commission to investigate the matter and the reason behind the tragic incident.