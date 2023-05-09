(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The parliamentarians on Tuesday denounced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's alleged accusations against senior officers of the security institutions and termed his conduct as unprecedented in the country's history.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Lal of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said the remarks of Imran Khan for sitting army officers were regrettable, whereas he had been disrespecting state institutions for the past one year and should be taken to task.

MNA, Tahira Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said Imran Khan should respect the state institutions and should stop hurling concocted accusations against the institutions.

MNA, Qadir Khan Mandokhail of PPPP said the great sacrifices rendered by the armed forces of the country have been esteemed throughout the country's history. But Imran Khan, he said was reluctant and fighting to get his power back by reprimanding the national institutions.

Mandokhail said Imran Khan should not be given more compensation for his baseless accusations and allegations against security institutions.

MNA Usama Qadri of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said the security institutions that are responsible for the protection of the country could not be ridiculed as it was similar to "enmity with the nation".

He added that the PTI's criticism of security institutions was regrettable and jeopardizing national security.

Qadri said Imran Khan's allegations had no precedent and were a breach of national security.

MNA, Shakila Luqman of PML-N said it was very unfortunate that Imran Khan was using disrespectful language against the state institutions.

She alleged that Imran Khan was perpetrating a false narrative based on his self-assumed allegations against the state institutions.

MNA, Waheed Alam Khan of PML-N said the politicians and institutions should remain within their constitutional limits to avoid confrontation for smooth running of democracy.