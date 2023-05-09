UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Denounce IK's Accusations Against Officers Of Security Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Parliamentarians denounce IK's accusations against officers of security institutions

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The parliamentarians on Tuesday denounced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's alleged accusations against senior officers of the security institutions and termed his conduct as unprecedented in the country's history.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Lal of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said the remarks of Imran Khan for sitting army officers were regrettable, whereas he had been disrespecting state institutions for the past one year and should be taken to task.

MNA, Tahira Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said Imran Khan should respect the state institutions and should stop hurling concocted accusations against the institutions.

MNA, Qadir Khan Mandokhail of PPPP said the great sacrifices rendered by the armed forces of the country have been esteemed throughout the country's history. But Imran Khan, he said was reluctant and fighting to get his power back by reprimanding the national institutions.

Mandokhail said Imran Khan should not be given more compensation for his baseless accusations and allegations against security institutions.

MNA Usama Qadri of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said the security institutions that are responsible for the protection of the country could not be ridiculed as it was similar to "enmity with the nation".

He added that the PTI's criticism of security institutions was regrettable and jeopardizing national security.

Qadri said Imran Khan's allegations had no precedent and were a breach of national security.

MNA, Shakila Luqman of PML-N said it was very unfortunate that Imran Khan was using disrespectful language against the state institutions.

She alleged that Imran Khan was perpetrating a false narrative based on his self-assumed allegations against the state institutions.

MNA, Waheed Alam Khan of PML-N said the politicians and institutions should remain within their constitutional limits to avoid confrontation for smooth running of democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

23 minutes ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

29 minutes ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

1 hour ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.