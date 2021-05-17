UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Discuss Development Projects With CM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:16 PM

A delegation of parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed development projects in their respective constituencies and other matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed development projects in their respective Constituencies and other matters of mutual interest.

While issuing directions for solving problems in the constituencies of the visiting parliamentarians, the CM said: "My doors are open on all members of the assembles." Usman Buzdar assured the delegation members: "I give due importance to recommendations of the parliamentarians." He said that a monitoring mechanism had been evolved for development projects which was yielding positive results.

The chief minister said that loot and plunder in development projects had become a thing of the past. No discriminatory action had been taken against anybody in the province, he added.

The CM said that Punjab's minority empowerment package was a worth following step for other provinces. The government had allocated funds for repair and maintenance of gurdawaras, temples and churches, and provision of necessary facilities at the places of religious importance for the minority communities would also be ensured, he said.

The chief minister said that the unnatural alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had ended in fiasco and the future of opposition was bleak. He said the PDM had been limited to drawing-rooms only now. No one could point a figure at transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the CM added.

The parliamentary delegation consisted of MNA Shunila Ruth, MPAs Ahmed Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Amin Zulqarnain, Shahbaz Ahmed, Talat Fatima Naqvi and ticket-holder Shaukat Basra.

