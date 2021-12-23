Parliamentarians discuss development projects with Punjab Chief Minister

Parliamentarians including Khwaja Daud Sulemani, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentarians including Khwaja Daud Sulemani, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

According to official sources, during the meeting parliamentarians discussed the problems of their Constituencies and other matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said that his doors were always open on the parliamentarians and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fully united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan." He said that injustice had never been done with anybody, and the PTI government did not believe in politics of revenge.

The CM said, "Party fully believes in the supremacy of law and justice." The opposition parties had weakened the national interest with their negative politics, he regretted and said that the past governments performed less and raised hollow slogans.

He said that public service was a core agenda of the PTI government and the government had set many new examples by introducing holistic reforms and initiating several development projects to benefit the people, he added.