Parliamentarians eulogize armed forces for defending motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Paying rich tribute to armed forces role to defend the motherland on September 6th, 1965, parliamentarians have said that the entire nation is proud of our valiant forces as they always remain vigilant and fully prepared for safeguarding country's territorial boundaries.

Talking to APP here, they were of the views that there was dire need of same spirit as exhibited by our armed forces and people during 1965 war to strengthen and make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranja said our armed forces made history in 1965 by defeating much larger army than us who attacked in dark night on Pakistan. "Our armed forces are fully prepared and vigilant and not oblivious to defend each inch of our motherland," he said.

PTI MNA Faizullah while paying tribute to personnel of armed force for safeguarding country's territorial boundaries said their supreme sacrifices would be remembered for ever.

We celebrate 6th September, every year with zeal and reverence, he said.

He said we should appreciate our armed forces for their supreme sacrifices and defending country's territorial boundaries.

He said our armed forces have always responded effectively whenever anyone dares to attack our country. Despite limited resources, our armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices, he added.

He said our armed forces had not only defended our territorial boundaries but also extended full support to the people during natural calamity like earthquake, flood and COVID-19 etc.

Muttahida Majalis Amal MNA Maulana Jamaluddin also paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by personnel of armed forces and praised their role for defeating Pakistan's enemy.