Parliamentarians express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday gathered outside the Parliament House to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman National Assembly Committee on Kashmir Affairs Fakhar Imam, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, ministers Zartaj Gul, Khusro Bakhtiar, Shafqat Mehmood, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Riaz Fatyana and Senator A Rehman Malik were among the participants.

Staff of the Parliament and Pakistan Secretariat attended the event.

Those who were present at the gathering were carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and raising slogans. The Senate chairman and NA speaker led the sloganeering.

The event was organized on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhar Imam said Modi was acting like Hitler and in the past killed Muslims in Gujrat.

He said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rightly said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition.

Kashmiris were not getting food, medicines and water in Indian Occupied Kashmir due to the curfew.

He said the government of Pakistan on August 13 decided to go to the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was a disputed territory and the issue should be resolved through plebiscite and by granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums.

He said China, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia had expressed their support for the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir.

He said the world came to know about the human rights' violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir through the two reports of the United Nations.

It was important that world class publications like Washington Post, New York Times and news channels Cable News Network (CNN) and BBC highlighted the Kashmir issue, he added.

Fakhar said now India could manipulate the Indus Water Treaty in an attempt to hurt Pakistan.

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said under the leadership of Imran Khan the nation was united on the issue of Kashmir. He said India had unleashed terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir and a member of RSS Narendra Modi had become prime minister of India.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and desired to resolve the Kashmir issue. Kashmir will become Pakistan, he said adding that Pakistan wanted that Kashmiris should get their right to self-determination.

He urged people to get united on the matter of Kashmir.

At the end, the participants prayed for the success of the freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir.