UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians Focus To Progress In Education Sector : Murtaza Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Parliamentarians focus to progress in education sector : Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Tuesday said that members of Sindh and National assemblies were making active efforts to promote education in the province as goals of prosperity and development could be achieved by developing education sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Tuesday said that members of Sindh and National assemblies were making active efforts to promote education in the province as goals of prosperity and development could be achieved by developing education sector.

He said this while chairing an important follow-up meeting on education issues in his office here, said a statement.

Member of the National Assembly Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio and Members of Sindh Assembly Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Saleem Baloch, Mahmud Alam Jamote and Shaheena Sher Ali were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Directors Colleges Karachi and Schools, District Education Officers and Education Works Officials.

The participants of the meeting discussed the matters pertaining to problems being faced by schools and colleges in district Malir and also presented number of suggestions to solve the same.

The elected representatives of Malir, officials of Education Works department and other stakeholders agreed to resolve Malir's educational problems through joint efforts.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh National Assembly Education Same Malir Abdul Razzaq

Recent Stories

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

24 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

39 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

54 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.