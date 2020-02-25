Parliamentarians focus to progress in education sector : Murtaza Baloch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Tuesday said that members of Sindh and National assemblies were making active efforts to promote education in the province as goals of prosperity and development could be achieved by developing education sector.

He said this while chairing an important follow-up meeting on education issues in his office here, said a statement.

Member of the National Assembly Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio and Members of Sindh Assembly Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Saleem Baloch, Mahmud Alam Jamote and Shaheena Sher Ali were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Directors Colleges Karachi and Schools, District Education Officers and Education Works Officials.

The participants of the meeting discussed the matters pertaining to problems being faced by schools and colleges in district Malir and also presented number of suggestions to solve the same.

The elected representatives of Malir, officials of Education Works department and other stakeholders agreed to resolve Malir's educational problems through joint efforts.