Parliamentarians for accountability against corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians from treasury benches on Saturday criticizing the wrongdoings of past governments during their tenures said that accountability was essential against corrupt elements to recover state money.

In a budget discussion in the National Assembly, they said that Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced a narrative against corruption in the country.

They said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government created a culture of accountability as earlier corruption was not an issue here.

Participating in the discussion, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no moral ground to criticize the policies of present government as they looted the country and used state money for enhancing their own businesses.

He said that country's people wanted to know who was true friend of Indian Prime Minister Nrendra Modi. "Everyone knows who was actual friend of Nrendra Modi".

He questioned why some politicians were criticizing fair process of accountability as people wanted those behind the bar who looted their money and did nothing for them.

MNA Sanaullah Mastikhel said that past government was responsible in destabilizing the economy of the country.

He questioned how country's loans reached from Rs 3000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion.

He said that past government of PML-N had subverted the state institutions and strengthened their own business from state money. They did nothing for welfare of people and remained busy in looting the country.

He said PML-N was a party of entrepreneurs and not true representative of common man as they failed to start a single development project for Saraiki areas of Punjab during their tenure.

He said that they allocated money for Metro Orange train project but did not release development funds for poor people of South Punjab.

He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction of 300 KM road infrastructure in the area and allocating amount for construction of seven universities and hospitals.

Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaemkhan said that the weak economic condition, unemployment and other issues being faced by the country was due to poor policies of past governments.

He said that there was a need to have strong economic policy to change the life of people of this country.

He asked to raise the defence budget to meet the security demands of the country against any aggression of enemies.

He suggested the government to take measures for labour class and social security. He also asked to start development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad.