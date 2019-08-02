Parliamentarians for celebrating Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

Parliamentarians on Friday pledged that the nation would mark Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm to pay tribute to valiant soldiers and countrymen who laid down their lives to defend the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians on Friday pledged that the nation would mark Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm to pay tribute to valiant soldiers and countrymen who laid down their lives to defend the motherland.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan said that the nation would celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. He said that special tribute would be paid to the national heroes and martyred on the day.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that August 14 is a special day which would be marked with national fervour.

He said that the nation will pledge to redouble efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir proposed that Independence Day celebration should be dedicated to the martyred and national heroes.

He said that Pakistan is a blessing of Allah Almighty for the creation of which our forefathers gave unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that nation would celebrate Independence Day with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true welfare state.

Senator Robina Khalid said that the whole nation would mark the day with national zeal and enthusiasm.