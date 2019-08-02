UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians For Celebrating Independence Day With Traditional Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:09 PM

Parliamentarians for celebrating Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

Parliamentarians on Friday pledged that the nation would mark Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm to pay tribute to valiant soldiers and countrymen who laid down their lives to defend the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians on Friday pledged that the nation would mark Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm to pay tribute to valiant soldiers and countrymen who laid down their lives to defend the motherland.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan said that the nation would celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. He said that special tribute would be paid to the national heroes and martyred on the day.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that August 14 is a special day which would be marked with national fervour.

He said that the nation will pledge to redouble efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir proposed that Independence Day celebration should be dedicated to the martyred and national heroes.

He said that Pakistan is a blessing of Allah Almighty for the creation of which our forefathers gave unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that nation would celebrate Independence Day with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true welfare state.

Senator Robina Khalid said that the whole nation would mark the day with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Parliament Progress Independence August Capital Development Authority Media

Recent Stories

Katy Perry and record label hit with $2.7 million ..

32 seconds ago

Shilpa Shetty all set to make comeback with Nikam ..

33 seconds ago

Sana Javed receives backlash over bold photoshoot

35 seconds ago

Horse trading wins, democracy defeated: Shahbaz Sh ..

37 seconds ago

PTI's victory in Senate has buried politics of tho ..

10 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price down $1.55 to $64.36 pb

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.