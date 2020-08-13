Parliamentarians for promoting community policing to improve public image

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Parliamentarians on Thursday underlined the need for promoting the community policing to improve the police department's public image.

Addressing the "Consultative Meeting with Parliamentarians on Police Reforms, they called for providing more financial and human resources to the police to alleviate the criminal activities across the country.

The consultative session was organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), under a pilot project of the "Police Awam Saath Saath (PASS)," in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), said a news release.

The session started with an overview on conceptual, policy and service delivery issues of police, with detailed outline on women in policing, community policing, and digitalization in policing through effective tools.

The parliamentarians said the education level of most human resource in police is low, with no psychological training, and stressed the need for better and smart planning with resource optimization by experience sharing among provinces and even districts.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed accepted the reality that police was not being given due representation in policy making process. "We, as policymakers in the parliament's upper and lower houses, should be the representatives of police and should own up to their professional service." He committed to following-up on all the issues faced by police that were discussed during the meeting. He particularly praised Inspector General of Islamabad Police Amir Zulfiqar on the successful implementation of smart lockdown implementation in the Federal capital.

Chairperson of Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) MNA Riaz Fatyana said that the government was ought to introduce police reforms the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said there was a lot to reform the police and the policing. He encouraged the police officer and participants to develop some concrete recommendations and present to the Parliamentary Task Force on the SDGs.

The participating police officers were of the view that the police department was in the process of digitization but still far from "digitalization". They said police reforms could only be made a reality through the police officers' individual will to reform which was well within their power, as not every improvement requires changes at policy level. As perks, their health expenses should be taken care of, they suggested. They said community policing would improve with mutual respect shown towards citizens.

The session was attended by Senators Javaid Abbasi, Rubina Khalid and Usman Kaakar, and MNAs Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ghazala Saifi, Munawara Baloch, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Nusrat Wahid, Riaz Fatyana, Rukhsana Habib, Sher Ali Arbab,Syma Nadeem, Zillehuma, Senior Technical Advisor of SDG Task Force Chaudhry Shafique, Aamna Kayani Program Officer Parliamentary Commission on Human Rights (PCHR), AIG Establishment Kamran Adil, SSP Farhat Kazmi, SP Syed Zeeshan Haider, ASP Kohsar Dr Aqeela Naqvi.