Parliamentarians for undertaking climate actions to counter emerging challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

The parliamentarians hailing from all leading political parties have agreed for undertaking climate actions based on long-term sustainable approach to counter emerging challenges of climate change including in the areas of food, water and energy security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The parliamentarians hailing from all leading political parties have agreed for undertaking climate actions based on long-term sustainable approach to counter emerging challenges of climate change including in the areas of food, water and energy security.

Speaking at a consultation gathering on 'Impacts of Climate change across different sector of Pakistan' they stated that shifting towards clean energy was the need of the hour for being the safest, reliable, and efficient means of energy production.

The consultation was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Monday.

The speakers called for harnessing abundant indigenous resources as they were important for economic growth of the country.

Speaking on the occasion Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Rukhsana Naveed, urged both the treasury and opposition benches to work together to better respond to all the climate related challenges.

She said, both sides could work under a 'Green Parliamentarian Caucus' in the parliament on the cause of climate change to save nation from climatic hazards.

The Caucus could play a pivotal role in mobilizing policy makers, leadership across the divide and the common citizens for efficient use of energy and water to achieve the goal of protecting the environment and ecosystem.

Member, National Assembly, Zille Huma, suggested that for decarbonization and environment mitigation, Pakistan needed to think beyond just tree plantation and would address the reasons causing leading to water, air and land pollution.

While sharing learning from previous experience, Romina Khurshid Alam, Member, National Assembly, said climate change was impacting food security and causing water scarcity.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, said it was a high time that the members of the parliament representing various political parties would develop a multi-party consensus on critical challenges posed by the climate change in the country.

He offered that SDPI would be ready to provide secretarial and research support to the parliamentarians willing to work on climate change issues.

Member National Assembly Riaz Fatyana, was of the view that food, water and energy security were part of Sustainable Development Goals commitments on which they have to take action.

Among others, the consultation was participated by Member National Assembly Khurram Dastgir Khan, Ms Shaista Pervaiz, MNA, Sher Ali Arbab,MNA Ch Amir Sultan Cheema, MNA Ghazala Saifi, MNA, Ms Shahida Rehman, MNA, Ms Syma Nadeem, MNA, Ms Andleeb Abbass, MNA, Mr Rai Muhammad Murtaza, MNA, Ms Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, MNA, Ms Naureen Farouq Ibrahim, MNA, Dr Nausheen Hamid, MNA, Mr Ali Pervaiz Malik, MNA, Ms Shandana Gulzar, MNA, Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja, MNA, Ms Shunila Ruth, MNA, Ms Munawara Bibi Baloch, MNA,Ms Nafeesa Inayat Ullah , MNA Kishwar Zehra,MNA Shamsunisa,MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari, MNA Ms Naseem Zahra, MNA Munawar Bibi,MNA Ms Kiran Imran Dar, MNA Kheeal Das, Mr Atta Tarar Agha Mr Abdul Sabour, Mr Muhamnmad Tariq and Mr Moazzam S Bhatti, Director Advocacy and Campaigns, SDPI, during the consultation highlighted various dynamics of the climate change, energy sector, and the need of policy interventions.

