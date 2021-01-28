Parliamentarians from Rawalpindi meet Chief Minister Punjab

MPAs from Rawalpindi including adviser to CM Asif Mehmood met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA and discussed issues of their constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :MPAs from Rawalpindi including adviser to CM Asif Mehmood met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA and discussed issues of their Constituencies.

The CM issued immediate instructions to early solve the problems being faced by the people.

The MPAs thanked the CM for his cooperation and said the people of Rawalpindi were siding with the PTI.

The CM reiterated the respect of the parliamentarians was very dear to him and vowed that work will be done on a priority basis in the areas of public representatives.

He said that a separate development package was being devised for every city including Rawalpindi and added that he will soon visit Rawalpindi to review progress made on development schemes.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project will ease the movement of the locals and equal development work will be done in every constituency, he continued.

The CM pledged to accelerate the public welfare agenda under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The critics should look into their own peep and the government will continue to respond to the negative politics of the propagandists with a public welfare agenda, concluded the CM.

Those who met included Maj (retd) Muhammad Latasab Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed,Javed Kausar, Ch. Sajid Mehmood, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Malik Taimoor, AmjadMehmood Ch., Umer Tanvir and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah.