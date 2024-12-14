Parliamentarians Gathered For Promotion Of ‘Gender-Sensitive Legislation’
December 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Chairperson Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), Zainab Gimba on Saturday that the parliamentarians are gathered here to discuss & review the international standards and legal frameworks towards the promotion of Gender-Sensitive Legislation across the Globe.
Addressing the two-day Int'l workshop titled "Advancing Gender Equality in Legislation: A Workshop on Gender-Sensitive Legislative Drafting", said that the existing gaps and hindrances will be identified in a roundtable discussion.
Furthermore, she underscored the need to collectively review and evaluate the best regional and international practices for incorporating Gender-Sensitive Legislation into the existing legislative frameworks and learn from each other's experiences and legislative drafting skills.
She further stressed adopting each other's Gender-Sensitive legislation while lauding the provincial and Federal assemblies and women parliamentarians of Pakistan for their immense contributions towards Gender-Sensitive legislation and promoting gender equality in Pakistan.
She also emphasized the need to enhance the capacity of women parliamentarians worldwide through such workshops and equip them with legislative drafting skills to ensure that the laws being drafted are indiscriminate.
She also underlined the need to compare and contrast the existing laws and identify and address the problems in incorporating gender equality into the existing frameworks.
