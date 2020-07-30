UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Get Briefing On Eid Cleanliness Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:57 PM

Parliamentarians get briefing on Eid cleanliness plan

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration gave briefing to parliamentarians about cleanliness plan evolved for Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration gave briefing to parliamentarians about cleanliness plan evolved for Eid-ul-Adha.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, CM's Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, DC Aamer Khattak and local MPAs were present.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan giving briefing said that 2394 workers will perform duty on Eid-ul-Adha. A total of 420 vehicles from which 203 company vehicles and 217 vehicles taken on rent will be used to lift animal offal.

He said that 11000 face masks arrangement was made while three masks to be given to each worker daily. City was divided into 14 sectors while two laoder rickshaws and one pick up to be provided to each union council.

A some of 14 awareness camps were also set-up for awareness of citizens. Trenches digging has also been completed to dump sacrificial animals offal.

The complaint cell number 1139 will remain operational round the clock during three days of Eid.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik asked parliamentarians to visit city during Eid days. He said that there was better team work in MWMC.

Every type of cooperation will be extended with company workers to keep cleanliness in the city, said Javed Akhtar.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that company has made better preparations regarding cleanliness as compare to previous year.

