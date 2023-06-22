Open Menu

Parliamentarians Highlights Sharing Eid Joy With Poor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :In a compelling display of compassion and social responsibility, parliamentarians have come forward to highlight the profound significance of caring for the less fortunate during the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Parliamentarian Kishwar Zehra emphasized the significance of sacrifice taught by Eid-ul-Azha.

She mentioned that on Eid day, she prefers to wear plain cotton clothes, symbolizing simplicity and humility.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali suggested that Eid should serve as a reminder to care for the poor and fulfill their needs.

He also emphasized the importance of national unity for the prosperity and development of the country and also extended Eid greetings to Pakistanis both at home and abroad.

Dr Darshan highlighted the blessed nature of Eid for Muslims worldwide. "Despite economic challenges, people make the best possible preparations for Eid", he added.

Ahmed Hussain Deharr representing a rural constituency stated that he and his fellow villagers wear traditional attire on Eid.

He emphasized the importance of spending the day with their voters and addressing the issues faced by the underprivileged.

Deharr further proposed that the government should provide an Eid gift to the poor in the form of free electricity up to 100 units.

Dr Afzal Dhandla emphasized the significance of preparing for Eid-ul-Zah throughout the year, as it follows the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the duty of caring for the poor on this day and highlighted the notion of sacrifice as an act of obedience to God.

Shahida Akhtar Ali shared that her family exchanges gifts and decorates their house to celebrate Eid, considering it their own festival.

Tahira Aurangzeb acknowledged the busy nature of Eid day and the importance of performing collective sacrifice, a key aspect of the festival for Muslims.

Ramesh Kumar Wankawani expressed his opinion that festivals like Holi and Diwali should be celebrated with the same enthusiasm as Eid.

