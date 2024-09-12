Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/3

(@FahadShabbir)

A parliamentary delegation, accompanied by educationists, visited Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) I-8/3 to inspect the recently completed renovation and restoration work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A parliamentary delegation, accompanied by educationists, visited Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) I-8/3 to inspect the recently completed renovation and restoration work.

The project was undertaken by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) through a special initiative led by the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

The delegation included Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Nuzhat Sadiq, Nafeesa Shah, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Director General of Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Maj Gen Qaisar Suleman, and Rector of National University of Technology (NUTech) Lt Gen (Retired) Moazzam Ejaz, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), along with DG Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Chairman FBISE, Junaid Akhlaq, were also present.

Prof. Shahid Mahmood Abbasi, Principal of the College and Director Colleges (FDE), warmly received the delegation and accompanied them on a tour of the newly renovated facilities.

Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, who played a key role in the project's development, showed particular interest in the improvements made to the college.

The extensive renovation includes a state-of-the-art computer lab equipped with 40 computers, a fully furnished library, a new gym with modern machines, a dispensary, smart classrooms, updated washroom facilities, and a refreshed exterior of the main building, Foreign language courses, Mind games and SMART classrooms, school meal programs, E-Rozgar schemes, Tech fellows program, and Football courts.

During their visit, the delegation interacted with students and teachers, asking questions and receiving positive feedback.

They expressed satisfaction with the educational environment and praised the efforts to uplift educational standards in Islamabad’s public-sector schools.

The delegation commended Secretary education Wani for his dedication to improving the public education sector and making it more attractive to local residents.

The parliamentarians were impressed by the transformative work accomplished in ICT, particularly in public schools.

The delegation was overwhelmed by the progress and encouraged the "Minister of Education and Secretary Education" to continue their exemplary efforts.