Parliamentarians irked over poor maintenance of Parliament Lodges by CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Thursday expressed their regret over the poor maintenance of Parliament Lodges by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) despite the allocation of resources.

During the question hour session of the National Assembly's 51st session, MNA Shagufta Jumani put a query on decaying partially constructed infrastructures of public departments devolved under the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

On a supplementary question, MNA, Sheikh Rohale Asghar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pointed out that the decaying buildings were under the notice of the authorities but the prevailing situation of the Parliament Lodges revealed the performance of the civic agency.

MNA, Rana Tanveer Hussain of PML-N in his supplementary query said the media should ask what were the expenses and salaries of the parliamentarians while living in the Lodges which were in a dilapidated condition.

He said there were rats roaming in the Lodges and sanitary conditions were poor, adding, "Parliamentarians won't be able to perform their duties well with this mental state." Rana said the parliamentarians were doing huge national service but they were decrying poor facilities in the Lodges.

MNA Muhammad Abubakar of MQM-P said the House should outsource the maintenance services of the lodges which were important and could help address this issue. "It is regrettable to see that this parliament is unable to take CDA to task," he added.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on behalf of Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan briefed the House that a sizeable amount of funds were allocated for the repair and maintenance of the lodges which was under the CDA.

The House and library Committee used to oversight this issue and ensure arrangements in this regard, he added.

Abbasi said in 2012-13 the then government initiated the construction of a new block of the Parliament Lodges which was to be completed in 2013-14 but it was still under construction.

"There is a question mark on the performance of the CDA and also the House and Library Committee that holds the authority to take note of the matters," he regretted.

The Minister demanded the Speaker issue a ruling that a committee should be constituted on the new block construction delay that should present its report within 10 days.

The Speaker directed to send the matter to the NA Standing on the Committee of Rules of Procedures and Privileges to probe the matter and give its recommendations on the matter whereas he would also visit the Parliament Lodges himself to take stock of the situation.

The Leader of the Opposition, Raja Riaz requested the Speaker to chair the committee to ensure speedy action on the matter.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs informed the House that over 200 employees of the CDA were drawing pay and allowances from the funds earmarked for the repair and maintenance of the Lodges.

He added that an informal agreement was made with the Islamabad Club for outsourcing the repair and maintenance of the Lodges but could not get materialized whereas it would not incur additional expenses but rather would help manage the task within the same allocated funds.

CDA, he said was the white elephant not performing its duties properly.