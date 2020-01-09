UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Laud Govt Stance For De-escalation Between US-Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:38 PM

Parliamentarians here on Thursday lauded efforts of the federal government for de escalation between United States and Islamic Republic of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians here on Thursday lauded efforts of the Federal government for de escalation between United States and Islamic Republic of Iran.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Aminul Haq said that Pakistan should play its vital role for de escalation of tension between the two countries, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative was commendable.

He said that Parliamentarians support the stance of the government regarding the current situation between US and Iran.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nuzhat Pathan said that "Pakistan first" should be our policy, adding that war was not good for the whole region and world.

She appreciated the government for making efforts for de escalation of tension in the region.

MNA Jamiat Ulema islam Zahid Durani said that Pakistan should play role of a mediator for the peace of the region. He said that war was not a solution of disputes.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that Pakistan wanted peace and would make efforts for restoration of peace in the region. He said that government was making efforts to reduce tension between US and Iran. He said that was could always be avoided through dialogue, adding that world could not afford war.

