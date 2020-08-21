(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians hailing from various constituencies have lauded the people-friendly steps taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during last two years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) -:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians hailing from various Constituencies have lauded the people-friendly steps taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during last two years.

In his message, MNA NA-108 Faisalabad Farrukh Habib said the Punjab government had displayed impressive performance in its two years as multiple initiatives were taken in this period in order to bring ease in lives of the masses.

Formation of South Punjab secretariat was among the landmark initiatives by the PTI government to address the deprivations of the people of south Punjab. With the establishment of secretariat, he said, people of the region would not have to travel to Lahore for getting their problems resolved.

In health Sector, he said Mother & Childcare hospitals were being established in various cities to provide better health facilities.

A underground rainwater storage project in Lahore was a solution to the rainwater accumulation problem of the provincial metropolis, he said, adding that record legislation was done during the past two years of the PTI government in the province.

He said the best local government system had been introduced which would transfer powers to local level in true sense.

Special Economic Zones were being set up in the province to boost economic activities, he said and added that Buzdar led provincial government was working on Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

Fozia Behram PTI MNA from Chakwal said in her remarks on PTI's two years in Punjab government that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of promoting merit was being implemented in true spirit. She said the Punjab government was carrying out development projects in all districts equally, whereas, genuine problems of the public representatives were also being resolved on priority.

She said that two years of Punjab government were free of corruption and nepotism.

MNA NA-164 Vehari Tahir Iqbal said the Punjab government was taking every possible step to resolve the problems of the masses.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his cabinet's performance was impressive in dealing the affairs of the province, he added.

PTI MNA NA-98 Bhakkar Dr. Muhammad Afzal said that development works particularly in South Punjab were being carried out by the provincial government without any discrimination.

"We have complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his government", he said adding that a chief minister was made from a backward area after a long time.

MNA NA-154 Multan Malik Ahmad Hussain said districts of the south Punjab including Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur were most neglected areas during the past regimes, however, the Punjab government was paying attention to these areas and executing development projects there.

Member National Assembly NA-186 Muzaffargarh Amir Talal said that the provincial government led by Usman Buzdar was not only working for the welfare of Lahore but equally distributing its resources to far flung areas as well.

He said the performance of Usman Buzdar being Chief Minister was far better than previous CMs. Usman Buzdar always tried to resolve problems of the elected representatives, he added.

MNA Rai Muhammad Murtaza NA-149 Sahiwal said that the way the Punjab government had dealt with COVID-19, effectively while implementing smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was laudable. He also appreciated the performance of the provincial health minister in dealing with COVID-19.

MNA Rubina Jamil from Lahore said the PTI government in leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had performed well in last two years. She said start of one window operation for farmers for provision of fertilizer, steps in commerce industry for ease of doing business were done in two years.

Housing schemes being launched by the government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of constructing 5 million houses was a big contribution of the Punjab government.

The steps being taken by the government would pave the way for enteringinto an era of progress, development and prosperity in the province, she added.