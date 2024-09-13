Open Menu

Parliamentarians Lauded Govt For Providing Facilities At ICT Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Parliamentarians lauded govt for providing facilities at ICT schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Parliamentarians including MNAs Muhammad Javed Hanif Khan, and Syed Amin Ul Haque, on Friday visited schools in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and lauded government initiatives of providing missing facilities in educational institutions.

They commended the efforts of Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, who played a key role in the project's development, showed particular interest in the improvements made to the colleges and schools.

The extensive renovation includes a state-of-the-art computer lab equipped with 40 computers, a fully furnished library, a new gym with modern machines, a dispensary, smart classrooms, updated washroom facilities, and a refreshed exterior of the main building, Foreign language courses, Mind games and SMART classrooms, school meal programs, E-Rozgar schemes, Tech fellows program, and Football courts.

During their visit, the delegation interacted with students and teachers, asking questions and receiving positive feedback.

They expressed satisfaction with the educational environment and praised the efforts to uplift educational standards in Islamabad’s public-sector schools.

The delegation appreciated Secretary education Mr. Wani for his dedication to improving the public education sector and making it more attractive to local residents.

The parliamentarians were impressed by the transformative work accomplished in ICT, particularly in public schools.

The delegation was overwhelmed by the progress and encouraged the "Minister of Education and Secretary Education" to continue their exemplary efforts.

Related Topics

Football Islamabad Education Visit Progress Government

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

43 minutes ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

1 hour ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

1 hour ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

8 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

17 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

17 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

17 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

17 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

17 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan