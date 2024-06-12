Parliamentarians, Local Leaders Term Budget 2024-25 People's Friendly
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The parliamentarians and political figures from Rawalpindi region have lauded the Federal government's annual budget 2024-25. The political figures have termed the budget as people's friendly.
They were of the view that whenever the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leadership has been in power, substantial funds were allocated in the budget for public welfare, economic recovery, and national defense, resulting in significant improvements in the country.
Talking to APP, the prominent leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Rawalpindi, including members of the National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed, Hanif Abbasi, Daniyal Tanveer Chaudhry, and Members of the Provincial Assembly Malik Mansoor Afzal, Raja Hanif, Asma Naz Abbasi, Haji Pervez, Malik Irfan Afzal, and Chairman of the Market Committee Sajid Abbasi, expressed their views on the annual budget presented by the finance minister in the assembly.
Malik Abrar Ahmed while appreciating the budget 2024-25, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is now on the path of speedy progress.
He highlighted that the funds approved in the budget for development projects have opened a new era of progress and prosperity.
Additionally, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi noted that the federal government has presented a budget aligned with public expectations, with significant allocations for welfare projects, particularly addressing the needs of the working class and government employees.
Asma Naz Abbasi praised the allocation of funds for various sectors, including specific schemes for the development and welfare of women, calling it a positive step.
