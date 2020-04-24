UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Meet Abdul Aleem Khan

Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians hailing from Bahawalpur and some other party leaders met Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday.

According to official sources here, during the meeting Senior minister said, "It is our responsibility to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision successful".

He said that party workers would be facilitated and encouraged to help the communities around them.

However,he said that workers must highlight problems faced by them for redresssal on priority.

Parliamentarians who called on Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan included Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, Ehsan ul Haq Chaudhry, Dr Muhammad Afzal and Iftikhar Gillani, besides party leaders Asghar Ali Joya, Sumera Malik, Malik Usman and others.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

