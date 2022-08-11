Parliamentarians meet Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan parliamentarians including Minister for food, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, Malik Naeem Bazai, Members of Balochistan Assembly Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, Asghar Ali Tareen called on Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khel, here at his chamber on Thursday.

The overall political situation, damages caused by rains, flash floods, business of the current session of the provincial assembly and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.