Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister, apprise him of problems of their constituencies

A delegation of parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The delegation consisted of Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghiasuddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri and others.

The CM assured them of solving their problems on priority basis and added that his doors were always open on all of them, says a handout.

The genuine problems of the assembly members would be solved without delay as they were my lieutenants and would be accorded full respect and honour, Usman Buzdar said and regretted that the past rulers limited all the powers and authority to themselves.

He said this era of plunder and loot would never return. The elements making hue and cry should look into their own peep, he advised. There was no room for corruption or the corrupt in the new Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the development journey would be moved forward with speed, concluded the CM.

The Member Provincial Assembly (MPAs) stated that they have full trust in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. They said "We are with you and will be standing with you in the journey of public service."