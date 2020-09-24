Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Buzdar

Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and MPA Sardar Aftab Khan MPA on Thursday met Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the initiatives taken for the promotion of higher education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and MPA Sardar Aftab Khan MPA on Thursday met Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the initiatives taken for the promotion of higher education.

The CM expressed satisfaction that solid steps had been taken for the promotion of higher education and vowed that a university would be set up in every district. The people would be provided with opportunities to access quality higher education near to their homes, he added.

It was satisfying that new universities were being established and the higher education system was synchronized with the needs and requirements of the modern era, he said.

The CM regretted that the education system was used for personal projection in the past and no attention was paid to higher education sector. The present government had opened the doors of higher education to the students of backward and neglected areas by opening new higher education institutions, the CM concluded.