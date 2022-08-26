Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentarians from Jhang including Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad and Azam Chela called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Friday to discuss political issues, development projects and rehabilitation of flood victims.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that no effort would be spared for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, adding that the government had waived off water and land revenue charges in the flood-hit areas besides setting up a five billion rupees fund to expedite the rehabilitation work.

Philanthropists should also come forward to lend a helping hand as this motherland demanded to serve the people in need, he added.

The CM maintained that he was fully determined to serve the ailing humanity and this commitment would be fulfilled. It was sanguine that the Pakistani nation had always come up to the expectations in every hour of trial. The government would meet the challenge of rehabilitating the flood victims with renewed spirit and determination, he concluded.