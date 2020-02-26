Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

The National and Provincial Assemblies members from Lahore and Sahiwal divisions called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):The National and Provincial Assemblies members from Lahore and Sahiwal divisions called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

The members discussed their constituency related problems and presented proposals about new development schemes.

The chief minister announced to set up 100 new schools in Lahore by April to give admission to 2.5 lakh out-of-school children. This programme would also be expanded to other divisions, Usman Buzdar said.

Similarly, a mega-development package would be announced for Lahore city.

The mother & child hospital would be established in Ganga Ram Hospital with an amount of Rs 7 billion in two years while PIC-II project would also be started in Lahore along with the establishment of an institute of blood diseases, he said.

He added that Firdous Market's underpass project had been approved and permission had been granted to construct multi-storey buildings in the city. Work on the Lahore Ring Road southern loop-III project was being started soon and work was also being done on the project of developing a new city at the bank of River Ravi, he added.

He assured of resolving the issue of clean drinking water in Lahore division, adding that sewerage and cleanliness systems would also be improved. He assured repair and maintenance of roads in Lahore division.

The 'arazi center' in Warburton tehsil would be made functional in two weeks. He directed to submit a report about shifting of truck stands and grain market outside the Sheikhupura city, adding that Government Postgraduate Degree College Sheikhupura would be granted the status of university degrees' issuance.

The chief minister also directed indiscriminate action against drug-peddlers by police and said that recruitment had been allowed to fill the gap of 16,000 personnel in police department.

New vehicles would be purchased for the police, he added.

He said that linkage of Sahiwal and Chichawatni with motorway would be reviewed and work on Sahiwal bypass would be completed by the next financial year and feasibility study would also be conducted for setting up children hospital there.

Steps would also be taken for setting up a new vegetable market in Okara. The chief minister directed to remove MS of Okara hospital on public complaints. He said a shelter home would be established near the shrine of Baba Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan and establishment of the university would also be reviewed.

The chief minister said that special economic zone would be set up in Chichawatni and Tarkhani road would be constructed to link Arifwala with 40 villages. The demand for setting up children ward in THQ hospital Arifwala was approved.

The chief minister directed the DC Lahore to submit a report about posting tenure of staff and further directed to cover the Kharak nullah. He announced to review the cleanliness matters at the route of orange line metro train and directed to complete repair and maintenance of Chauburji-Shamnagar road as soon as possible.

He directed to increase the number of dialysis machines in the hospitals of provincial metropolis and announced to provide more buses to Samanabad girls college.

Those who met with the CM included provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Noman Langrial, Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Mian Khalid Mahmood, members of national assembly Malik Amir Dogar, the Chief Whip in National Assembly, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, members of provincial assembly Syed Abbas Shah, the Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Atif,Umer Aftab, Khuram Ejaz, Sher Akbar Khan, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Amin Zulqarnain, Sarfaraz Hussain, Mukhtar Ahmed, Farukh Mumtaz Manika, Ahmed Shah Khagha andMuhammad Naeem.