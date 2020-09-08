UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Meet CM Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Parliamentarians meet CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Members of the National and Provincial assemblies on Tuesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Punjab Assembly and apprised him about their problems.

The CM assured that development works would be done on a priority in their areas and no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the genuine tasks.

The government was fully focusing on the development of backward areas, he said and added that his doors were always opened to all public representatives and he was available for public service.

"We project less and work more," he said and continued that parliamentarians should remain in close contact with the people in their areas and strive to solve their problems.

Those who met the Chief Minister included Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA, Provincial Ministers Zawar Hussain Warraich and Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, MPAs including Rana Shehbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Akhtar, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Ayesha Nawaz, Aasia Amjad, Momina Wahid, PTI leaderIbrar-ul-Haq, former MNA Meena Leghari, Secretary Good Governance Committee Col. (R) Ijaz Hussain Minhas and others.

