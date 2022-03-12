UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Meet CM Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 01:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :More than 80 assembly members from Tareen Group, Aleem Group and Hum Khayal Group called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Friday.

Assembly members expressed complete confidence in the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar listened to the problems of the Constituencies of assembly members and issued instructions for their redressal.

He said the PTI was more united and stronger political force than before and no one could create rift.

Any attempt of horse trading would not be successful as there was no room of politics of Changa Manga, he said adding that only politics of public service and development would prevail.

Opposition was nervous while realizing the failure of no confidence motion, he added.

