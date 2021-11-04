Parliamentarians meet CM Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :MNAs Ahmad Hussain, Muhammad Afzal and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena here on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies and other issues.

The CM issued directions for the resolution of the problems adding that the nation had unwavering trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier had announced a historic Rs 120 billion package to support 20 million families, he said and added that such a huge package had never been announced, earlier, to provide substantial relief to the masses.

He further said that people would be fully benefited from this package and regretted that opposition had limited its democratic role to the extent of criticism.

The opposition parties had done nothing in their respective tenures, he added.

CM said that the opposition leaders could only issue routine statements as they don't have any public welfare agenda.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would continue its public service agenda and the critics would be left behind.

The parliamentarians said that the district development package would ensure balanced development adding that the CM had always given respect to the assembly members and strived to solve the problems of their constituencies.