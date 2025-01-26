Parliamentarians meet PM, discuss issues of their constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo and Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Fida Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed with him issues of their respective Constituencies.

MNA Usman Awaisi also met the premier, separately.

The parliamentarians also discussed with the prime minister overall political situation in the country.

Former Federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan also called on the PM and exchanged views on the political situation of the country.