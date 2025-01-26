Open Menu

Parliamentarians Meet PM, Discuss Issues Of Their Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Parliamentarians meet PM, discuss issues of their constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo and Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Fida Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed with him issues of their respective Constituencies.

MNA Usman Awaisi also met the premier, separately.

The parliamentarians also discussed with the prime minister overall political situation in the country.

Former Federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan also called on the PM and exchanged views on the political situation of the country.

Recent Stories

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

8 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

30 minutes ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

31 minutes ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

45 minutes ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

1 hour ago
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

2 hours ago
 UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, ener ..

UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

3 hours ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan